ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 4,332,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.