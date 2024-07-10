Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.50

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37), with a volume of 477802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.37).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %
About Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
