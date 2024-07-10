Atalaya Mining Plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.50. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £614.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,913.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($404,636.86). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 480 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.62) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

