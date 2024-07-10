Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $181.35 and last traded at $181.75. 55,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,729,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,975 shares of company stock valued at $49,434,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Atlassian Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

