AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

