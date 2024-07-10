Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $241.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

AVY opened at $213.00 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

