Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 978 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 9,646,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.