Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.