Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 188,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $529,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.08. 1,992,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.50 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $275.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.