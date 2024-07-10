Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,428. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

