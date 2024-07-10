Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,635 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter.

RDVI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 474,366 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

