Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $887,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

