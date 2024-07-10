Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 24.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,521. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

