Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,739,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,821,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,780,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

