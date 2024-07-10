Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,973 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,357 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.