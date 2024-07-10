Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $17,928,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $11,178,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,363,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 16,971,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,043. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
