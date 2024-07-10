Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $17,928,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $11,178,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,363,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 16,971,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,043. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.