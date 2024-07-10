B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Trading 1.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 21,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 33,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.