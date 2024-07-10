B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.9% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

RILYL stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 3,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

