Baird R W Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.38.

DPZ opened at $477.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

