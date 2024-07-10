Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 456,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Banner by 2,700.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $4,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

