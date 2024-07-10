Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $9,787,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 522,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,300. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $281.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

