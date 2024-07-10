Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 336,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Biopharmx Stock Performance
Biopharmx Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biopharmx
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is a Dividend King?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.