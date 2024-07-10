Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.35

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 348072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

