Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $117.46 and last traded at $117.43. 236,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 704,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $6,777,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $10,725,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

