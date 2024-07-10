BMO Capital Markets Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $170.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 109,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,555. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

