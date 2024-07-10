BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

BOKF stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.