Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 43.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 48.7% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 1,781,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.