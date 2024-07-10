BP (LON:BP) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.33) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.10).

BP Price Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 20.40 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 454.25 ($5.82). 62,508,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,460.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,012 shares of company stock worth $2,305,761. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

