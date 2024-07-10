Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $25.13

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.