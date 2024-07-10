Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $111.88

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.