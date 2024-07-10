Brokerages Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price at $16.50

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

