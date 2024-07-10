Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$20.07

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
MI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
