Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $55.53

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Insider Activity at Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Q2 Stock Down 1.7 %

QTWO opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.