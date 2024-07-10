Brokerages Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $12.32

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

