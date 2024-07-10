Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $22.67

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 811.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

