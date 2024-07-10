Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,905. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

