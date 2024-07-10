Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $9.60 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bumble by 391.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bumble by 15.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after buying an additional 258,288 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.