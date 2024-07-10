C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 1,923 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 592,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,944. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

