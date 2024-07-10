C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,400 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Balchem were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Stock Up 0.5 %

BCPC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $163.10.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

