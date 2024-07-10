C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 1,271 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,119,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

MS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. 3,838,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.