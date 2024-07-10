C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 552 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,452,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NUE traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

