C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,490. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

