C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 4,336,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

