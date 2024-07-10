C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Amgen stock traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $321.67. 2,107,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,833. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

