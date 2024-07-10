C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 3,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,264,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,214,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,889,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. 989,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

