Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
LON:CMCL opened at GBX 810 ($10.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4,131.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,040 ($13.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 815.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.50.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
