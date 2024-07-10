Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $96.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.95.
Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
