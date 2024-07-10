Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

