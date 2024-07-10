Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.