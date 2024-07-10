Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

